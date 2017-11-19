Stalock stopped 40 of 43 shots during Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals.

The 30-year-old performed admirably in his first start since Oct. 31, but was unable to lift the Wild to a win. With Devan Dubnyk entrenched as the starter, Stalock's value is significantly capped outside of deeper formats.

