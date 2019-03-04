Wild's Alex Stalock: Stops 41 shots in shootout loss
Stalock let in two goals on 43 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators on Sunday.
He was 4:19 away from the win when Nashville's Filip Forsberg buried the equalizer to force overtime. Despite the good performance, Stalock's record dropped to 6-6-2, with a 2.99 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Expect Devan Dubnyk to man the crease in Tuesday's rematch in Nashville.
