Stalock let in two goals on 43 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators on Sunday.

He was 4:19 away from the win when Nashville's Filip Forsberg buried the equalizer to force overtime. Despite the good performance, Stalock's record dropped to 6-6-2, with a 2.99 GAA and a .896 save percentage. Expect Devan Dubnyk to man the crease in Tuesday's rematch in Nashville.