Stalock posted a 28-save shutout in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Canucks in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Stalock had a lead to protect for most of the game, as Kevin Fiala opened the scoring for the Wild at 2:50 of the first period. Stalock had four shutouts during the regular season, as well as a 2.67 GAA and a .910 save percentage in 38 appearances. With the solid performance Sunday, the 33-year-old will likely start again in Tuesday's Game 2.