Stalock made 18 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Flames on Thursday.

The Minnesota native wasn't able to win this milestone start and will see his record fall to 5-3-0 with a 2.41 GAA and .911 save percentage. Stalock was solid Thursday night, but his teammates weren't able to solve Mike Smith down the other end of the ice, ultimately resulting in the 31-year-old taking the loss. With no more back-to-backs the rest of December, it could be a while before we see Stalock back between the pipes.