Stalock allowed two goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.

Connor Hellebuyck was much busier in the opposing crease and got the Jets the victory. It was only the third appearance of the season for the backup, who impressed in his other two showings. Starter Devan Dubnyk is a workhorse for the Wild, but it appears they might want to give him a bit more rest this season. With a mediocre .912 career save percentage, Stalock makes for a decent spot start whenever he gets the nod.