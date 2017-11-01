Wild's Alex Stalock: Suffers loss on quiet night
Stalock allowed two goals on 19 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Jets.
Connor Hellebuyck was much busier in the opposing crease and got the Jets the victory. It was only the third appearance of the season for the backup, who impressed in his other two showings. Starter Devan Dubnyk is a workhorse for the Wild, but it appears they might want to give him a bit more rest this season. With a mediocre .912 career save percentage, Stalock makes for a decent spot start whenever he gets the nod.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Chosen for start Tuesday•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 35 saves in win over Flames•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Drawing rare start•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Makes 38 saves in shootout loss•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Drawing road start in Carolina•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Wins backup goalie role•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...