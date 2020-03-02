Wild's Alex Stalock: Surrenders four goals in loss
Stalock gave up four goals on 30 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals on Sunday.
Stalock's personal four-game winning streak came to a close with the defeat. He's at 18-10-4 with a 2.64 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 35 games. Despite the setback, Stalock has recently been to the goalie to own from the Wild -- expect the 32-year-old Minnesotan to continue to challenge Devan Dubnyk for playing time.
