Stalock relieved Devan Dubnyk on Saturday, allowing one goal on 11 shots in 24:49 of a 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

Stalock entered the game after the Penguins tallied three times in 2:28. He did a fairly good job of limiting the damage, but the result was already firmly out of hand. It was the 32-year-old's first appearance of the year, but with Dubnyk struggling mightily early in the year, Stalock could be in line for Monday's road start versus the Senators.

More News
Our Latest Stories