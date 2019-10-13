Stalock relieved Devan Dubnyk on Saturday, allowing one goal on 11 shots in 24:49 of a 7-4 loss to the Penguins.

Stalock entered the game after the Penguins tallied three times in 2:28. He did a fairly good job of limiting the damage, but the result was already firmly out of hand. It was the 32-year-old's first appearance of the year, but with Dubnyk struggling mightily early in the year, Stalock could be in line for Monday's road start versus the Senators.