Wild's Alex Stalock: Taking on Panthers
Stalock will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock has pocketed two straight wins, including a 27-save shutout against the Stars on Saturday, so the Wild are sticking with the hot hand while Devan Dubnyk watches from the bench. Frankly, Dubnyk doesn't have a stranglehold on the No. 1 job anyway. The Panthers are one of the league's top offenses, though, and they've won four straight while piling up 21 goals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.