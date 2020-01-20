Stalock will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Panthers, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock has pocketed two straight wins, including a 27-save shutout against the Stars on Saturday, so the Wild are sticking with the hot hand while Devan Dubnyk watches from the bench. Frankly, Dubnyk doesn't have a stranglehold on the No. 1 job anyway. The Panthers are one of the league's top offenses, though, and they've won four straight while piling up 21 goals.