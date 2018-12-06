Stalock will field shots from the Flames as a road starter Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Stalock will draw his first start since taking down a high-powered Jets team on Nov. 23. It wouldn't be a total surprise if most fantasy owners end up fading Stalock after seeing the Flames drop nine goals on the Blue Jackets in Tuesday's affair, but just know that Minnesota's primary backup goalie owns a respectable 5-2-0 record, 2.45 GAA and .913 save percentage through six starts and seven total games this season.