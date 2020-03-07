Stalock will be in goal for Saturday's game against Los Angeles, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Stalock will make his seventh consecutive start and has posted a 5-1-0 record in his previous six appearances. The Wild netminder will look to stay hot against a Kings team that's struggled this season but has seven wins in its last 10 games. Los Angeles has won four in a row, so this isn't as juicy a matchup for Stalock as the standings suggest.