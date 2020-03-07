Wild's Alex Stalock: Tasked with stopping Kings
Stalock will be in goal for Saturday's game against Los Angeles, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock will make his seventh consecutive start and has posted a 5-1-0 record in his previous six appearances. The Wild netminder will look to stay hot against a Kings team that's struggled this season but has seven wins in its last 10 games. Los Angeles has won four in a row, so this isn't as juicy a matchup for Stalock as the standings suggest.
