Wild's Alex Stalock: Tending twine Sunday
Stalock will patrol the home crease in Sunday's matchup against the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Stalock will make his sixth start in seven games while Devan Dubnyk (personal) remains on the shelf. The former has performed admirably in Dubnyk's stead, registering a .920 save percentage and 3-0-2 record. The Stars were one of the league's hottest November teams with a 10-2-1 record and 3.15 goals per contest, so Stalock will need another stellar performance to extend the Wild's point streak to nine games.
