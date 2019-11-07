Wild's Alex Stalock: Tending twine Thursday
Stalock will guard the crease for Thursday's road clash with San Jose, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Stalock will be playing in his sixth outing of the Wild's last eight games, coming off a 29-save win over Anaheim on Tuesday. With starter Devan Dubnyk struggling, he's 2-6-1 with a .883 save percentage this year, Stalock is in line for a few extra starts, though it's still too soon to call him the new No. 1 option in the State of Hockey.
