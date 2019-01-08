Wild's Alex Stalock: Tending twine Tuesday
Stalock will defend the cage on the road versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Stalock has made just one relief appearance in the Wild's previous 11 games and hasn't gotten the start since Dec. 6 against the Flames. When called upon in limit duty, the St. Paul native is 5-3-0 with a .903 save percentage. The youngster is 0-0-1 in his prior two matchups with Boston, but sports a .946 save percentage and 1.52 GAA in a limited sample size.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...