Stalock will defend the cage on the road versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock has made just one relief appearance in the Wild's previous 11 games and hasn't gotten the start since Dec. 6 against the Flames. When called upon in limit duty, the St. Paul native is 5-3-0 with a .903 save percentage. The youngster is 0-0-1 in his prior two matchups with Boston, but sports a .946 save percentage and 1.52 GAA in a limited sample size.