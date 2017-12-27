Stalock will defend the cage against the Stars on Wednesday

Stalock is the starter by default with Devan Dubnyk (lower body) stepping into a backup role for his first game back from injury. The 30-year-old Stalock has been inconstant as the standin netminder, as he has posted a 4-4-0 record with a 2.46 GAA as the starter. While the team has not provided confirmation, look for the Minnesota native to return to the No. 2 role full time starting Friday versus Nashville.