Coach Dean Evason said Sunday that Stalock has resumed skating, but remains out indefinitely due to an upper-body injury, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock has yet to see the ice this season due to the upper-body issue, but the good news is that this news confirms that the veteran was cleared from the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Wild goaltending situation continues to be in flux, with Cam Talbot residing in the league's COVID-19 protocols, Kaapo Kahkonen has handled starting duties. Expect the team to update Stalock's status on an as-needed basis as he continues to strive toward a return.