Stalock entered in relief during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh, allowing two goals on 18 shots.

After coming off a strong start against Ottawa (one goal allowed on 38 shots) on Jan. 22, Stalock wasn't given much of a chance in this one. As long as Dubnyk is Minnesota's No.1 netminder, Stalock has minimal value outside of daily leagues and selective spot-start situations.