Stalock entered in relief during Thursday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Stalock entered midway through the second period in relief of Devan Dubnyk and couldn't stop the bleeding (two goals on 18 shots). After coming off a strong start against Ottawa (one goal allowed on 38 shots) on Jan. 22, Stalock fell back to Earth. The American backstop falls to 8-8-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 2017-18. As long as Dubnyk is Minnesota's No.1 netminder, Stalock has minimal value outside of daily leagues.