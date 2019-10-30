Wild's Alex Stalock: Unravels Tuesday
Stalock allowed five goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.
Stalock needed to protect a two-goal advantage in the final frame, but instead saw the Stars roar ahead. It's the third time in five starts that the Minnesota native has allowed four or more goals. Stalock's time as the primary starter is likely going to end, as Devan Dubnyk (upper body) was available to back up. The latter will likely draw Wednesday's road start in St. Louis.
