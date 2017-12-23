Stalock stopped 30 of 33 shots in a loss to host Florida on Friday.

An interim No. 1 starter who's been filling in for Devan Dubnyk (lower body), Stalock cruised through the first two frames, only for the Panthers to seal the win with three unanswered scores, including an empty-net tally from Jonathan Huberdeau -- his second of the game. Dubnyk is expected to return early in the new year, but the Wild have four games before 2018, and that means they'll need more from Stalock.