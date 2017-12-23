Wild's Alex Stalock: Wheels come off late Friday
Stalock stopped 30 of 33 shots in a loss to host Florida on Friday.
An interim No. 1 starter who's been filling in for Devan Dubnyk (lower body), Stalock cruised through the first two frames, only for the Panthers to seal the win with three unanswered scores, including an empty-net tally from Jonathan Huberdeau -- his second of the game. Dubnyk is expected to return early in the new year, but the Wild have four games before 2018, and that means they'll need more from Stalock.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...