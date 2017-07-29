Stalock isn't promised the No. 2 job in Minnesota for the 2017-18 season, as he'll have to beat out Swedish backstop Niklas Svedberg, the Pioneer Press reports.

For the first time in four seasons, the Wild will be without Darcy Kuemper as the understudy to heady veteran goalie Devan Dubnyk. When asked whether Stalock is definitely going to serve as the backup in the upcoming season, head coach Bruce Boudreau said, "We don't want to give anybody anything," adding that Stalock -- who's posted a career 2.35 GAA and .912 save percentage in 64 games; all but two of those with the Sharks -- will have to come into training camp and perform well to stave off Svedberg. Nonetheless, Dubnyk has averaged 66 games played over the last two seasons and whoever ends up second in line doesn't figure to head between the pipes very often.

