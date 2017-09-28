Wild's Alex Stalock: Wins backup goalie role
Stalock will begin the season as the backup goalie to Devan Dubnyk with Niklas Svedberg placed on waivers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Devan Dubnyk has averaged 66 games played over the last two seasons, however, so Stalock may not get many starts. He'll also need to play well to hold off Svedberg, who will play at AHL Iowa.
More News
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Impressive in first preseason game•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Will fight for No. 2 spot on depth chart•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Recalled from AHL Iowa•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Headed back to AHL•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Takes loss despite strong outing•
-
Wild's Alex Stalock: Getting another look Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...