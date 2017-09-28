Play

Stalock will begin the season as the backup goalie to Devan Dubnyk with Niklas Svedberg placed on waivers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Devan Dubnyk has averaged 66 games played over the last two seasons, however, so Stalock may not get many starts. He'll also need to play well to hold off Svedberg, who will play at AHL Iowa.

