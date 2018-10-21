Wild's Alex Stalock: Wins but allows four
Stalock made 27 saves in a 5-4 overtime win over the Lightning on Saturday night.
Stalock picked up the win, but he has now allowed seven goals in two starts. He's a tough activation unless he tightens that up. He'll need to -- Devin Dubnyk has been a strong play for the Wild so far. Stalock won't get much of a chance if he can't stop a few more pucks.
