Stalock will not play in Wednesday's game against Toronto as he's returned to Minnesota to be with his wife who is expecting the couples' second child, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Stalock was expected to start in goal, but Devan Dubnyk will get the start. Niklas Svedberg has been recalled from AHL Iowa to serve as Dubnyk's backup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories