Wild's Alex Stalock: Yields five goals
Stalock surrendered five goals on 25 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Panthers on Monday.
It was an uneven performance for Stalock, who surrendered the decisive goal with under six seconds remaining in regulation. The 32-year-old dropped to 11-8-3 with a 2.93 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 25 appearances. Stalock has been inconsistent all season, making him difficult to trust from a fantasy perspective.
