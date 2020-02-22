Stalock surrendered three goals on 26 shots in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Stalock trailed 2-1 after the first period, but a Jared Spurgeon hat trick over the final 30 minutes was enough to earn his goalie the win. The 32-year-old Stalock improved to 15-9-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 31 games. He's allowed just 11 goals over his last six starts -- with solid performances, Stalock will likely continue to split time with Devan Dubnyk down the stretch.