Wild's Alexander Khovanov: Enigmatic Russian drafted by Wild

Khovanov was drafted 86th overall by the Wild at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Khovanov is one of the bigger wild cards in the entire draft. The Russian contracted hepatitis-A after visiting the Dominican Republic last summer and he ended up spending the first half of the season on the sidelines. The results for Khovanov upon returning to the QMJHL Moncton lineup were not good. His point total was respectable (28 points in 29 games), but Khovanov looked sluggish and didn't appear to be giving maximum effort. He's not very big (5-foot-11, 180 pounds) and he isn't going to succeed as a professional unless he plays with more determination. The question moving forward is how much of his poor play upon returning was the result of the illness? Perhaps Khovanov wasn't playing anywhere near 100-percent all season long. Dynasty owners need to keep an eye on this situation.