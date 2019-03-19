Khovanov put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Tuesday.

Khovanov proved his worth in junior hockey this season, ranking 22nd in the league with 74 points over 64 games, fewer than most others ahead of him on the list. With more than a point per game under his belt in juniors, he'll now step up his competition a level. With the first round of the QMJHL playoffs ahead, Khovanov will likely remain with Moncton through the postseason run before moving up a level.