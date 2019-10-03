Wild's Alexander Khovanov: Off to strong start
Khovanov (leg) scored three goals in his first two QMJHL contest this season.
Khovanov -- who underwent leg surgery in August -- is already back on the ice with his junior club. The Russian will likely get a look at the Wild's training camp next season, but figures to be a year or two away from making his NHL debut.
