Khovanov won't play in North America this season, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild negotiated a season-long loan with Russia's Bars Kazan of the VHL, so Khovanov won't get a chance to play in the AHL or NHL in 2021. In 16 games in Russia's No. 2 league, Khovanov has racked up 15 points. It's likely that the 2018 third-round pick will return to North America next season, but he still figures a few years away from NHL action.