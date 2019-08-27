Khovanov underwent successful surgery to remove a benign bone tumor from his left leg Friday and is expected to be ready to return to action in four to six weeks.

Khovanov won't be able to participate in the upcoming NHL Prospect Tournament, but he should be nearing a return to action once his junior club's regular season gets underway in late September. The 2018 third-round pick racked up 25 goals and 74 points in 64 games with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats in 2018-19.