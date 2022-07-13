Sustr signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.
Sustr will stay in North America after returning from overseas in 2021-22. He had a goal and five assists in 38 games between the Lightning and the Ducks last year, so he could push for a third-pairing role in Minnesota.
