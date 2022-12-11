site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-andrej-sustr-sent-to-minors | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Wild's Andrej Sustr: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sustr was demoted to AHL Iowa on Sunday.
Sustr spent the last 10 days with Minnesota but failed to make his team debut during that stint. He has for assists in 15 games with AHL Iowa.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Corey Abbott
• 5 min read
Michael Finewax
• 6 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 4 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read