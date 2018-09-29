Wild's Andrew Hammond: Beaten twice in OT loss
Hammond yielded two goals on 14 shots in Minnesota's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Friday.
This one ended when Hammond was beaten in overtime by Avalanche forward, Mikko Rantanen. The 30-year-old netminder played the second half of the game, taking over for Alex Stalock. Hammond is battling Stalock for the right to back-up the team's No. 1 puck stopper, Devan Dubnyk.
More News
-
Wild's Andrew Hammond: Will start against Jets on Monday•
-
Wild's Andrew Hammond: Signs one-year pact•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Yields five goals in elimination game•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Back in starter's net•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Makes 44 saves in Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Starting Game 5•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...