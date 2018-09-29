Wild's Andrew Hammond: Beaten twice in OT loss

Hammond yielded two goals on 14 shots in Minnesota's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche on Friday.

This one ended when Hammond was beaten in overtime by Avalanche forward, Mikko Rantanen. The 30-year-old netminder played the second half of the game, taking over for Alex Stalock. Hammond is battling Stalock for the right to back-up the team's No. 1 puck stopper, Devan Dubnyk.