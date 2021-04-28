site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Wild's Andrew Hammond: Dealing with upper-body issue
RotoWire Staff
Hammond is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Hammond is on the Wild's taxi squad and hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2017-18, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.
