site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wilds-andrew-hammond-directed-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Wild's Andrew Hammond: Directed to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 31, 2021
at
5:36 pm ET 1 min read
Hammond was assigned to the taxi squad Sunday.
This is further confirmation that Cam Talbot is back to full health. Hammond will continue to practice and travel with the team. Talbot and Kaapo Kahkonen will handle all the game duties for the time being.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12/16/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/17/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/15/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/10/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
02/09/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read