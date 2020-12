Hammond signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Wednesday.

Alex Stalock is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury, so Kaapo Kahkonen will likely start the 2020-21 season as Cam Talbot's backup, with Hammond taking over as AHL Iowa's starter. The 32-year-old backstop drew into 33 games with AHL Rochester last campaign, posting a 16-12-3 record while registering a 2.53 GAA and .908 save percentage.