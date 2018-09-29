Wild's Andrew Hammond: Placed on waivers

Hammond was waived by the Wild on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

In the event that Hammond clears waivers, he'll head to AHL Iowa to keep his conditioning up to par and serve as an emergency call-up option should an injury or unprecedented string of poor performances beset Devan Dubnyk or Alex Stalock at the top level.

