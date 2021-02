Hammond was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Wild just got done with a COVID-19 scare the past few weeks, as Hammond is now the only player on the team in the protocol. The veteran will be unable to join the team on the road or practice until he's cleared. With Hammond sidelined, the team recalled Dereck Baribeau to handle the No. 2 role behind Kaapo Kahkonen for Thursday's game against Anaheim.