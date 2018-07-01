Wild's Andrew Hammond: Signs one-year pact
Hammond will compete for the backup job in Minnesota after agreeing to a one-year, two-way deal Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
There should be little doubt that the Wild No. 1 will be Devan Dubnyk, but who will serve as the backup will be decided during training camp. The 29-year-old Hammond will battle Alex Stalock for the backup role, with the loser heading to AHL Iowa to be the starter.
More News
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Yields five goals in elimination game•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Back in starter's net•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Makes 44 saves in Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Starting Game 5•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Holds Predators scoreless in relief•
-
Avalanche's Andrew Hammond: Makes strong showing in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...