Wild's Andrew Hammond: Signs one-year pact

Hammond will compete for the backup job in Minnesota after agreeing to a one-year, two-way deal Sunday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

There should be little doubt that the Wild No. 1 will be Devan Dubnyk, but who will serve as the backup will be decided during training camp. The 29-year-old Hammond will battle Alex Stalock for the backup role, with the loser heading to AHL Iowa to be the starter.