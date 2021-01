Hammond was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster Sunday, per TSN.

With Alex Stalock (upper body) sidelined indefinitely and Cam Talbot (lower body) out Sunday, Hammond will serve as the backup to Kaapo Kahkonen. Hammond hadn't played in the NHL since 2017-18, when he lost his lone appearance for the Avalanche. His fantasy value is limited to the deepest formats while Talbot is sidelined.