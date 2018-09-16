Wild's Andrew Hammond: Will start against Jets on Monday
Hammond will tend twine versus the Jets in Monday's preseason opener, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hammond will have first dibs on setting the tone this preseason as he begins his battle with Alex Stalock to be Devan Dubnyk's backup in 2018-19. The 30-year-old played just one game for the Wild last season, recording a loss despite steering away 31 of 33 shots. Expect his battle with Stalock to endure the preseason.
