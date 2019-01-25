Bitetto was snatched off the waiver wire by Minnesota from Nashville on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

At a mere $650,000 cap hit, combined with 114 games of NHL experience, it would have been a shocker to see Bitetto make it through unclaimed, which is likely why the Preds carried eight defensemen this long into the season. The blueliner could slot into the lineup right away after the All-Star break, though the eventual return of Mathew Dumba (pectoral) could see him back up in the press box.