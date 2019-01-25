Wild's Anthony Bitetto: Claimed off waivers
Bitetto was snatched off the waiver wire by Minnesota from Nashville on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
At a mere $650,000 cap hit, combined with 114 games of NHL experience, it would have been a shocker to see Bitetto make it through unclaimed, which is likely why the Preds carried eight defensemen this long into the season. The blueliner could slot into the lineup right away after the All-Star break, though the eventual return of Mathew Dumba (pectoral) could see him back up in the press box.
More News
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Lands on waivers•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Seeing little ice time this season•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Watching from press box•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Still not seeing regular minutes•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Not expected to play much this season•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Manages three points in 2017-18•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...