Bitetto had two blocks in 11:05 of ice time in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Predators.

Bitetto didn't have the game he'd hoped for against his former team, giving up multiple odd-man chances against due to bad turnovers and positioning. The 28-year-old hasn't produced a point in 12 games since he was claimed off waivers by Minnesota on Jan. 28. With Bitetto struggling, don't be surprised if the team deploys Nick Seeler as its sixth defenseman for the foreseeable future.