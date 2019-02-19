Wild's Anthony Bitetto: Pointless after waiver claim
Bitetto has no points and is a minus-3 since he was claimed off waivers by Minnesota on Jan. 25.
The 28-year-old has never been a scoring threat and was brought in to add depth in the absence of Mathew Dumba (pectoral). The Wild still seem to value the defenseman, as evidenced by his 14:38 of average ice time. Don't count on Bitetto to provide fantasy value any time soon.
