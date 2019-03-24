Bitetto was a minus-3 but had three blocks in 13:07 of ice time in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Bitetto dressed in his second game in a row after being scratched in four of six, and didn't perform well. The 28-year-old had careless giveaways and turnovers that directly translated to goals against in the game. Bitetto has just three points in 34 games this campaign, and Head coach Bruce Boudreau seems to prefer Nick Seeler over him in the lineup. The New York native shouldn't be anywhere near a fantasy lineup for the rest of the season.