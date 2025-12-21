Jones has been recalled from AHL Iowa by the Wild, the team announced Sunday.

Jones was sent back to AHL Iowa on Friday but is quickly returning to the NHL club ahead of Sunday's contest against the Avalanche. Injuries to the Wild's forwards throughout the season have allowed him to spend more time in the NHL lineup than in the AHL this season, but he is still seeking his first career point. The 26-year-old likely won't draw into the lineup Sunday, barring some unexpected injury news for the Wild.