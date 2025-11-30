Jones was a healthy scratch for Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Sabres.

Jones had played in the previous seven contests amid a rough stretch of injuries for the Wild. His exit coincided with the return of Vladimir Tarasenko (lower body). With Marco Rossi (lower body) also getting closer to a return, Jones' time on the NHL roster could be nearing an end. However, he will require waivers to be reassigned to AHL Iowa, as he has played 13 games since he was last waived, more than the limit of 10 games or 30 days. He has no points, a minus-5 rating, 11 shots on net and 28 hits this season.