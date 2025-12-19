Jones was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Jones successfully cleared waivers, but unlike others who end up on the wire, it wasn't immediately clear if he'd be demoted after going unclaimed. He did play in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Columbus, recording two shots over 7:02 of ice time. His demotion also brings the Wild down to 11 healthy forwards on their active roster -- 10 if Marcus Johansson (lower body) can't play Saturday versus Edmonton. However, Minnesota has time to promote forwards before its upcoming game against the Oilers.