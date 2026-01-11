Jones scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Jones, a seventh-round pick of the Golden Knights in 2017, has finally joined the ranks of NHL scorers. He opened the scoring Saturday at 2:51 of the first period with his first career goal and point, coming in his 49th appearance. The 26-year-old has added 19 shots on net, 51 hits and a minus-5 rating over 21 contests with the Wild this season. Jones looks to have a chance to play regularly as long as Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body) is out.