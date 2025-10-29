Wild's Benjamin Gleason: Three assists for Iowa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gleason posted three assists and three shots on goal in AHL Iowa's 4-3 shootout loss to Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
Gleason isn't known for his offense, and he was limited to 18 points in 36 regular-season games between Bakersfield and Lehigh Valley last year. His first season in Iowa is off to a positive start with five points in seven contests, though he also has a minus-6 rating. Gleason has just four games of NHL experience under his belt, and they came in 2018-19, so it would likely take a number of injuries to the Wild's blue line for him to get a call-up.
